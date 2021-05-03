Notch Road reopens again

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Notch Road has reopened-- again.

Route 108 between Stowe and Cambridge reopened last month after the winter season.

But since then, it has closed and reopened several times due to the changing weather.

Now, it has once again reopened.

VTrans closes the scenic highway every winter because of its tight twists and turns.

Trucks and tour buses are not allowed on the Smugglers’ Notch Road. Despite the strict regulations, steep fines and multiple signs, several semi-trucks typically get stuck throughout the road’s open season every year.

