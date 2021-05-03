Police say driver dies after interstate wrong-way chase

CANDIA, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police say a 39-year-old man is dead after driving the wrong-way on Interstate 93 and state Route 101 before crashing in Candia.

Police say a trooper spotted a vehicle driving north in the southbound lane of Interstate 93 in Salem at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers worked to stop other motorists and the wrong-way vehicle, but the driver repeatedly drove around police. The car then traveled onto Route 101, driving eastbound in the westbound lane.

The car later went off the roadway in Candia where the driver, David Hartenstein, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was pronounced dead. The investigation is continuing.

