Rainy April helps ease drought in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We have gotten some rain recently, but is it enough to help us get out of the drought?

Last week we received two inches of rain and more is on the way.

For the first time since last August, we had above-average rain totals.

We had 3.64 inches of rain-- 0.82 inches above the norm.

Peter Banacos of the National Weather Service in Burlington says many drought problems like drying wells and lake levels are drifting away.

“We think those impacts really aren’t going to be of any significance at least for the next little while here,” Banacos said.

But we aren’t entirely out of the woods yet. Banacos says we still need another inch or two of rainfall to get back on track for the year.

