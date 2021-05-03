Advertisement

Senate OKs expanded statute of limitations for kid assaults

New Hampshire capitol
New Hampshire capitol(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - That statute of limitations for prosecuting assaults against children would be expanded under a bill approved by the New Hampshire Senate.

Under current law, charges must be brought within six years of first- or second-degree assaults, regardless of the victim’s age.

The Senate voted 24-0 in favor of amending the law to also allow prosecution for assaults against children up to the victim’s 21st birthday if the assault happened more than six years earlier.

The bill now goes back to the House, which had voted to allow such prosecutions up until a victim turned 24.

