Shaw’s, Star Market truckers go on strike in New England

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Truck drivers for Shaw’s supermarkets represented by the Teamsters in Maine have gone on strike, stopping shipments to Shaw’s and Star Market grocery stores in New England.

The drivers are responsible for delivering grocery store staples to more than 100 supermarkets across the region.

Joe Piccone is a business agent for Teamsters Local 340 in South Portland, Maine. He said about 70 drivers and mechanics represented by the union have been working without a contract since October.

