Animals safe after Shelburne barn fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews were busy Sunday night battling a fire at the Bread and Butter Farm in Shelburne.

According to the farm, a spark from an electric fence hit the hay in the animal shed, causing the flames.

We’re told multiple departments came out.

The farm says all of the animals got out, but the shed might be a total loss.

They say they are grateful because they caught the news of the fire early on.

We are shaken but incredibly grateful this morning. Last night there was a fire in our animal shed. We don’t know the...

Posted by Bread & Butter Farm on Monday, May 3, 2021

