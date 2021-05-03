Star Struck: Big news from Mars, SpaceX

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “Star Struck,” big news on the red planet. The Ingenuity copter has now flown on Mars-- more than once!

And that’s not the only place in space where history was made recently. SpaceX splashed down in a water landing early Sunday, capping off a monthslong mission aboard the International Space Station for four astronauts.

Bobby Farlice-Rubio of the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium gave our Cat Viglienzoni a rundown on the latest in space exploration. Watch the video for the full interview.

