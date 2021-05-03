Advertisement

Stowe fire chief won’t face any charges after investigation


Stowe Fire Chief and former police officer Kyle Walker(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - No charges will be brought against the Stowe fire chief in a criminal investigation launched by Vermont State Police earlier this year.

Chief Kyle Walker was put on administrative leave after the investigation into alleged incidents that occurred while he was a Stowe police officer. We don’t know what those allegations are. State police released few details.

In January, Stowe Town Manager Charles Safford said Walker had a clean record while working with the town’s police and fire departments. And Stowe Police Chief Donald Hall declined to comment.

Walker was an officer starting in 2008.

He became fire chief in 2019.

Vermont State Police say the Washington County state’s attorney reviewed the case, as well.

Walker has been back on the job since last week.

