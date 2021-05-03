UVM students march in protest of sex assaults, lack of support

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont says it’s listening to the demands of students over the school’s response to sexual assault on campus.

More than 1,000 UVM students walked out of class on Monday in a march for survivor solidarity.

And after facing criticism from students, the school wants survivors to know that they believe them and are taking action.

Students gathered Monday morning on the UVM campus as a part of a Survivor Solidarity Walkout.

“At this point, survivors and allies feel that the structures in place for dealing with sexual assault are completely inadequate,” said Cobalt Tolbert of the UVM Union of Students.

Holding signs and chanting, the students marched through campus.

Protesters weaved their way through campus blocking traffic and blocking traffic on Main Street for at least 10 minutes as they made their way to the Waterman building where they continue chanting.

The walkout was sparked last week when a student named Athena Hendrick-Kelly made a social media post outlining the experience in dealing with campus support services after reporting a sexual assault. Hendrick-Kelly was a speaker at the protest on Monday.

“I have been feeling so much anger,” she said.

That post was followed by an outpouring of similar allegations and is what led to the walkout and calls for change.

Hendrick-Kelly’s mother was at the rally.

“I’m very grateful for the support and the acknowledgment of her message,” Erin Kelly said.

But students also want support from the school, starting with an acknowledgment of the severity of the problem.

“We also need such a cultural shift that I think can only happen when so many people are involved in that conversation,” said Syd Ovitt, a UVM senior.

“I want survivors to know that we believe them,” said Erica Caloiero, the interim vice provost for student affairs.

The school’s response-- they are taking action on a list of demands from students.

“We responded to the student demands that we received and we were able to respond in the affirmative to each one,” Caloiero said.

That includes increased support services and a focus on prevention.

“I think where we are really focused is that we want the same things as students,” Caloiero said. “We want a campus that feels safe.”

The school says it will continue to work with students and they can expect resources and supports to be more available starting next semester.

