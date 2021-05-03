Advertisement

Vermont leads the nation in vaccine administration

COVID vaccine
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont now leads the nation in COVID-19 vaccine doses administered per capita.

According to the CDC, Vermont has administered 93,100 per 100K doses. Click here to see the data on other states.

Overall, more than 60 percent of Vermonters have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

More than 40 percent are fully vaccinated.

“We’ve been a national leader throughout the pandemic, and it’s up to all of us to finish strong,” said Gov. Phil Scott.

Posted by Governor Phil Scott on Monday, May 3, 2021

