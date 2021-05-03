Williamstown church members come together following fire

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Church members in Williamstown are trying to forge a path forward after their place of worship went up in flames.

Sunday was a bittersweet day for members of the United Federated Church as they were able to celebrate finally worshipping in person together for the first time in nearly 13 months. However, they had to do so at a different church after their beloved historic home was lost to a fire last week.

“We will pick ourselves up and walk faithfully into the future,” said Pastor Doug Cameron.

Cameron addressed his congregation for the first time on Sunday since the loss of their church.

Early Tuesday morning, flames ripped through the place of worship.

“It was hard when I heard the church was on fire. It was heartbreaking for me. But with this church family and this community we will come together and we will heal,” said Pastor Cameron.

In the days since the fire, other churches have reached out and are sending things like bibles, hymnals, even communion sets to help out the Williamstown community.

“You go on and face what’s ahead of you and don’t get wrapped up in what’s behind you,” said Mark MacDonald, a church member.

The congregation was planning on doing their first in-person service this weekend even before the fire, but the members of aren’t without a home. They were fortunate enough to move into another church, just two doors down from when their congregation was two separate denominations.

Members say being together on Sunday helped with the grieving process.

“The church for us for my husband and I is really about the community,” said Donna Pratt, a church member.

“It kind of lessens the burden because then you are not sitting home alone thinking about it. You’re with other people who are sharing your feelings and stories,” said Susan Sibley, another church member.

From the fire, crews were able to help save their historic bell which was made at Paul Revere’s foundry. However, their one of a kind organ was lost in the process.

“It’s been an integral part of our life our congregation and unfortunately it could not be saved,” said Donah Beattie, the organist.

Although it was a historic building, many church-goers told us that it’s not the building that makes the church, but rather the people.

“God is here with us in this church. This new church we will be worshipping in now for many years to come probably. So we take one step as a time as a church and we will begin to rebuild,” said Pastor Cameron.

Though it’s still early in the process, the pastor says the goal is to re-build where the old church was and hopefully build something that suits the entire community, not just the members of faith.

Related Stories:

Cause of Williamstown church fire remains undetermined

Historic ‘Revere bell’ recovered from burned Williamstown church

Williamstown church damaged by overnight fire

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.