BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hello Monday! It’s going to be a busy week weather-wise! There are several different weather systems that all have their eye on the Northeast this week, which means there will be plenty of wet weather.

There has been quite a contrast between the weather in northern parts of our region near the Canadian border and that in southern parts of our region closer to MA all because of a frontal system that is hanging around the north! Here in the north, it’s cloudy and showery, with temperatures in the 40s, but in the south, it’s dry with temperatures getting up into the 60s!

Scattered showers will continue overnight, but there is a steadier batch of rain that will come through during the morning hours on Tuesday, tapering off later in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday night, another batch of moderate to heavy showers will come through with possibly a thunderstorm or two and the showers will continue through the day on Wednesday. A few showers may linger into early Thursday, but do expect to see some sunshine as well.

Next up, we are keeping an eye on a possible coastal storm for Friday into Saturday. If anything, we will be on the western fringe of that system, getting just a few rain showers out of it. However another weather system approaching from the Midwest will bring the chance for showers later in the day on Sunday for Mothers’ Day.

