BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After being in a dry weather pattern for a long, long time, we have flipped the coin and we are now in a wet weather pattern which looks like it will continue for the near future.

We are expecting some scattered showers today, mainly in our northern areas. Showers will also be scattered about overnight. A little steadier batch of rain will come through during the morning hours on Tuesday, tapering off later in the afternoon & evening.

A heavier batch of showers, and possibley a thunderstorm or two will come through Tuesday night and through the day on Wednesday. A few showers may linger into early Thursday, but the rest of the day will feature some sunshine.

We are watching a possible coastal storm for Friday into Saturday. If anything, we will be on the western fringe of that system, getting just a few rain showers out of it. Another system coming out of the midwest will bring the chance for showers later in the day on Sunday for Mothers’ Day.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be following the progress of all these rain-making disturbances this week, and we will be narrowing down the timing of them all as we go through the week. -Gary

