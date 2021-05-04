Advertisement

3 Vermont papers and a magazine sold to media company

Brattleboro Reformer newspaper-File photo
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - A Massachusetts newspaper company is selling its three Vermont newspapers and a magazine.

The Pittsfield, Massachusetts-based New England Newspapers Inc. announced Tuesday it was selling the Brattleboro Reformer, the Bennington Banner, the Manchester Journal and UpCountry Magazine to Vermont News and Media.

Vermont News and Media was formed by Paul Belogour, of Brattleboro. Belogour is a software entrepreneur who has made major investments in southeastern Vermont in recent years.

The Reformer and the Banner are published six days a week and printed on five days. The Manchester Journal is a weekly publication. UpCountry is a bimonthly magazine.

Ownership will change on May 14.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

