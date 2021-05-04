Advertisement

A pickup truck drives into Burlington home, Monday night

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a crash that happened Monday evening around 7:30pm.

Police say a black truck crashed into a home on Myrtle Street in Burlington.

WCAX has not learned if anyone was inside the home at the time, but police say the driver and passenger inside the truck were injured.

Police are not releasing if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

A man was handcuffed by police at the scene, but police are not saying who he is or why he is being detained.

The house is not structurally safe, so the Red Cross is helping out the family with a place to stay.

We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more.

