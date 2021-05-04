Advertisement

Adirondack snowmobile trail stopped cold by New York court

File photo
File photo(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s top court ruled that the state cannot cut down thousands of trees for a 27-mile snowmobile trail in the Adirondack Park without voters approving an amendment to the state Constitution.

The 4-2 decision by the state Court of Appeals on Tuesday is a victory for environmentalists who sued over the partially built snowmobile trail.

The trail is a wide “Class II” connector that was to be part of a larger network.

Opponents claimed the Class II trail violates the “Forever Wild” clause of the state Constitution that protects state-owned forest preserve land.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said it was reviewing the decision.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

