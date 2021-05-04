Adirondack snowmobile trail stopped cold by New York court

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s top court ruled that the state cannot cut down thousands of trees for a 27-mile snowmobile trail in the Adirondack Park without voters approving an amendment to the state Constitution.

The 4-2 decision by the state Court of Appeals on Tuesday is a victory for environmentalists who sued over the partially built snowmobile trail.

The trail is a wide “Class II” connector that was to be part of a larger network.

Opponents claimed the Class II trail violates the “Forever Wild” clause of the state Constitution that protects state-owned forest preserve land.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said it was reviewing the decision.

