AP source: Sheldon Silver released from prison on furlough

Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver-File photo
Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver-File photo(MGN Online)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has been released from a federal prison on furlough, while he awaits potential placement to home confinement. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke with The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Silver was serving his more than six-year sentence at a federal prison in Otisville, New York, in a corruption case.

The person says he’s been released on furlough while awaiting potential placement to home confinement to serve his sentence at home.

The 77-year-old began serving his sentence in August after years of fending off going behind bars.

Prosecutors say they opposed the furlough.

