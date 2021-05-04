Advertisement

Berlin Police name wrong guy involved in mall parking lot incident

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is still on the run following a weekend incident in the parking lot of the Berlin Mall, but now police say they have the wrong guy.

On Sunday, police said they were looking for Jacob Goodrich in regards to reports of a suspicious man armed with a knife.

But now police say Goodrich was not actually involved. An investigation revealed that Goodrich had an active arrest warrant on an unrelated matter.

They released new photos Monday of who they say was in fact involved in the incident.

Police say they are still trying to find this man and are currently following up on several leads.

They say at this time, there’s no information that this man is a danger to the public.

