City Place developers head to court to settle permit appeal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - City Place developers are heading to environmental court this week, hoping to resolve the latest obstacle to the long-stalled project — a permit appeal.

Developer Don Sinex says if they don’t settle it soon, construction could be delayed even further.

Back in March, the owners of 100 Bank Street appealed the zoning permits that the Burlington Development Review Board granted City Place developers. They’re claiming the proposed parking violates a 2017 ordinance. Sinex says he plans to fight it.

“We would expect that we’re going to make motions to dismiss the suit as being inappropriate or not subject to the jurisdiction of the environmental court or not applicable to the validity or the issuance of the permit by the DRB,” Sinex said.

Sinex says if the appeals process continues into the summer, they won’t be able to start construction on City Place in September as they’re currently planning.

