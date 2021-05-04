Advertisement

Colchester Police: One teen caught, another still wanted following shots fired

Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police say one of two teens who ran off after a shooting over the weekend has been caught.

Police say it all happened around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. They say a 16-year-old boy inside a home on Prim Road in Colchester fired shots at an 18-year-old man outside.

The 18-year-old was reportedly banging on a bedroom window before the other teenager took out the gun.

We now know the 16-year-old was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He’s being held at the St. Johnsbury Correctional Center.

The other teen is still on the run.

Related story:

Police search for teens involved in shooting

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Goodrich
Manhunt underway in Washington County
Courtesy: New Hampshire State Police
Police say driver dies after interstate wrong-way chase
COVID vaccine
Vermont leads the nation in vaccine administration
Stowe Fire Chief and former police officer Kyle Walker
Stowe fire chief won’t face any charges after investigation
Courtesy: Bread and Butter Farm
Animals safe after Shelburne barn fire

Latest News

Police looking for this man
Berlin Police name wrong guy involved in mall parking lot incident
A man is still on the run following a weekend incident in the parking lot of the Berlin Mall,...
Berlin Police name wrong guy involved in mall parking lot incident
Gov. Phil Scott
Vermont state leaders to hold COVID-19 briefing
COVID cluster at Lake Placid boarding school has many isolating