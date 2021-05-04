Colchester Police: One teen caught, another still wanted following shots fired

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police say one of two teens who ran off after a shooting over the weekend has been caught.

Police say it all happened around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. They say a 16-year-old boy inside a home on Prim Road in Colchester fired shots at an 18-year-old man outside.

The 18-year-old was reportedly banging on a bedroom window before the other teenager took out the gun.

We now know the 16-year-old was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He’s being held at the St. Johnsbury Correctional Center.

The other teen is still on the run.

