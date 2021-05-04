COVID cluster at Lake Placid boarding school has many isolating

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - More than 70 people are in quarantine due to a COVID cluster at a North Country boarding school.

According to the Essex County, New York Health Department, the cluster was identified at the Northwood School in Lake Placid last week.

As of Monday, 22 cases have been associated with the cluster -- 15 of those are isolating in Essex County, while 7 are isolating in out-of-county locations.

We’re told another 49 people are in quarantine because of exposure.

The health department says congregate living environments are known to increase the risk of spread.

According to the school’s website, 85% of their students live on campus.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.