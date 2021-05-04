Advertisement

Derek Chauvin’s attorney files motion for new trial

Derek Chauvin, the former cop on trial in the death of George Floyd, said he will not testify...
Derek Chauvin, the former cop on trial in the death of George Floyd, said he will not testify in his own defense.
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Derek Chauvin’s attorney filed a motion on Tuesday for a new trial.

Attorney Eric Nelson says Chauvin should have a new trial in the “interests of justice; abuse of discretion that deprived the Defendant of a fair trial; prosecutorial and jury misconduct; errors of law at trial; and a verdict that is contrary to law.”

The motion also made allegations of jury misconduct, prosecutorial misconduct, witness intimidation and the impact of publicity.

Nelson also said the court “abused its discretion” in not granting a change of venue or sequestering the jury.

Last month, the former Minneapolis police officer was convicted on three counts for the death of George Floyd.

There is no word on when the judge will respond to the motion for a new trial.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. Gray News contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for this man
Berlin Police name wrong suspect in mall parking lot incident
Courtesy: New Hampshire State Police
Police say driver dies after interstate wrong-way chase
COVID vaccine
Vermont leads the nation in vaccine administration
Stowe Fire Chief and former police officer Kyle Walker
Stowe fire chief won’t face any charges after investigation
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Pickup crashes into Burlington home

Latest News

Vermont is on the verge of providing health care to undocumented kids and pregnant women.-File...
Vt. lawmakers look at expanding health care to undocumented kids, pregnant women
Brattleboro Reformer newspaper-File photo
3 Vermont papers and a magazine sold to media company
Mexico City fire fighters and rescue personnel work to recover victims from a subway car that...
Overpass collapse on Mexico City metro kills at least 24
care
Vt. lawmakers look at expanding health care to undocumented kids, pregnant women