Employees at the Williston Goodwill protest for change

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Employees at the Williston Goodwill store, took to streets to protest for change in pay and staff help.

The employees camped outside the building Monday and told WCAX they work 13-hour shifts and aren’t getting paid above minimum wage.

The supervisor joined in on the protest and hopes their voices will drive change.

“Just basically we want to be treated right. Goodwill, you know they have a mission statement of being kind and owning your mistakes, and all this stuff. Well we want management to do the same” says, Don Norton, the supervisor of the Williston Goodwill.

“We are taking the due diligence to look into this. We hired an outside firm to make sure everyone is getting paid competitively. So information to employees is coming on that. It’s just not as fast as anyone wants it to be” says, Heather Steeves, the spokesperson for Goodwill New England.

Employees tell WCAX they’ve been waiting months for change. A Goodwill spokesperson tells WCAX it’s taking awhile to address their concerns because they have 2,000 employees across Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. And they want to make sure when they make the changes, they do it right.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.