Former Vice President Mike Pence to visit New Hampshire

Former Vice President Mike Pence-File photo
Former Vice President Mike Pence-File photo(WLOX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Former Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit New Hampshire in June.

It will be his first trip to the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state since the 2020 general election campaign.

WMUR-TV reports that Pence will speak at the Hillsborough County Republican Committee’s annual Lincoln-Reagan Awards Dinner in Manchester on June 3.

Monday’s announcement came a few days after Pence told an audience in another early voting state, South Carolina, that he will spend the coming months “pushing back on the liberal agenda” that he says is wrong for the country. It was his first public address since the end of the Trump administration.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

