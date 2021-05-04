Advertisement

July 4 fireworks returning to NH, but no entertainment, vendors

File photo
File photo(Photo Credit; KFVS)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Independence Day fireworks celebrations are returning in New Hampshire communities, but with some changes.

In Portsmouth, the City Council voted to hold the celebration on July 3, with a rain date of July 5. Last year’s event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Seacoastonline.com reports City Manager Karen Conard said this year, there will be no entertainment, food or vendors “so as to discourage gathering.”

The Fourth of July fireworks display in Dover was moved to an area that will allow more of a 360-degree view for spectators, organizers said.

“We usually see between 8,000 to 10,000 people in downtown Dover for a typical Fourth of July,” said Gary Bannon, the city’s recreation director. “We needed a location that would provide enough room for people to spread out. This location allows a lot of people to see it from their neighborhoods, too, so they can meet with their neighbors and safely have more smaller group settings outside.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

