New roundabout could cause traffic delays in Hartford

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Tuesday, drivers in Hartford can expect a traffic pattern change thanks to a new roundabout.

This is at the intersection of Route 5 and Sykes Mountain Avenue and at the intersection of Sykes Mountain Avenue and Ralph Lehman Drive.

We’re told traffic pattern changes and significant traffic delays are expected.

New signage is expected to be installed and we’re told the area will have limited line-striping and symbols.

Police will be on site to help drivers navigate the new pattern.

Access to businesses in the area will be still be allowed.

