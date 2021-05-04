Advertisement

Police: 2 men tried to abduct teen in Vergennes

(KOSA)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for two men who tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl in Vergennes.

Officers say the men drove up to the girl who was walking home last Saturday afternoon near the intersection of West Main and Canal streets.

Investigators say the passenger in the red SUV with Vermont plates was a white man in his 30s with a beard. We don’t have a description of the driver.

If you know anything about the incident, call the police in Vergennes at 802-877-2201 or 802-877-1152.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for this man
Berlin Police name wrong suspect in mall parking lot incident
Courtesy: New Hampshire State Police
Police say driver dies after interstate wrong-way chase
COVID vaccine
Vermont leads the nation in vaccine administration
Stowe Fire Chief and former police officer Kyle Walker
Stowe fire chief won’t face any charges after investigation
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Pickup crashes into Burlington home

Latest News

James Perry
Vermont dad accused of murdering daughter
The state of New York has started to lift some restrictions for bars and restaurants but there...
New York loosens COVID restrictions for bars, restaurants
How schools are reimagining proms to keep students safe
File photo
Adirondack snowmobile trail stopped cold by New York court