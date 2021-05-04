Police: 2 men tried to abduct teen in Vergennes

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for two men who tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl in Vergennes.

Officers say the men drove up to the girl who was walking home last Saturday afternoon near the intersection of West Main and Canal streets.

Investigators say the passenger in the red SUV with Vermont plates was a white man in his 30s with a beard. We don’t have a description of the driver.

If you know anything about the incident, call the police in Vergennes at 802-877-2201 or 802-877-1152.

