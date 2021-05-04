Advertisement

Police investigating deadly shooting in Newbury

James Perry
James Perry(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the town of Newbury and they say the suspect is in custody.

Vermont State Police say James Perry, 70, of Newbury, was arrested Tuesday morning after a standoff. He is expected to be charged with murder.

Investigators believe the victim was shot Monday afternoon while visiting Perry at his home on Deerfield Lane.

Police say an acquaintance of the victim went to Perry’s house after not hearing from the victim for several hours. The person said Perry had a rifle and told him the victim was dead. The acquaintance called the police at about 7:10 p.m. Monday.

Perry refused to leave his house when troopers arrived. Police say the standoff ended peacefully at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

They say the investigation is still in its early stages.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name as they are still notifying the family. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Perry is expected to face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Goodrich
Manhunt underway in Washington County
Courtesy: New Hampshire State Police
Police say driver dies after interstate wrong-way chase
COVID vaccine
Vermont leads the nation in vaccine administration
Stowe Fire Chief and former police officer Kyle Walker
Stowe fire chief won’t face any charges after investigation
Tipping North Country collected $2,000 from community members near and far over two weeks to...
Community surprises North Country crossing guard with accolades, cash

Latest News

Police are looking for this man
Berlin Police name wrong guy involved in mall parking lot incident
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Colchester Police: 1 teen caught, another still wanted following shots fired
Gov. Phil Scott
WATCH LIVE: More young Vermonters need shots; vaccine clinics taking walk-ins
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage