Police investigating deadly shooting in Newbury

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the town of Newbury and they say the suspect is in custody.

Vermont State Police say James Perry, 70, of Newbury, was arrested Tuesday morning after a standoff. He is expected to be charged with murder.

Investigators believe the victim was shot Monday afternoon while visiting Perry at his home on Deerfield Lane.

Police say an acquaintance of the victim went to Perry’s house after not hearing from the victim for several hours. The person said Perry had a rifle and told him the victim was dead. The acquaintance called the police at about 7:10 p.m. Monday.

Perry refused to leave his house when troopers arrived. Police say the standoff ended peacefully at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

They say the investigation is still in its early stages.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name as they are still notifying the family. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Perry is expected to face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

