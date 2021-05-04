Service providers and disabled, older residents seek funds in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Providers and recipients of services for disabled, mentally ill and older residents are urging New Hampshire state senators to fully fund such programs.

They said the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated longstanding challenges in all three areas.

More than 200 people signed up to testify during the Senate Finance Committee’s public hearing on the proposed two-year state budget on Tuesday.

In the first hour, lawmakers heard repeated pleas to increase reimbursement rates for adult day care and senior centers and for home care services that help people with disabilities live independently.

The House approved a $13.5 billion budget last month, and lawmakers have until June 24 to agree on a compromise version with the Senate.

