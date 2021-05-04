Advertisement

Service providers and disabled, older residents seek funds in New Hampshire

Providers and recipients of services for disabled, mentally ill and older residents are urging...
Providers and recipients of services for disabled, mentally ill and older residents are urging New Hampshire state senators to fully fund such programs.-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Providers and recipients of services for disabled, mentally ill and older residents are urging New Hampshire state senators to fully fund such programs.

They said the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated longstanding challenges in all three areas.

More than 200 people signed up to testify during the Senate Finance Committee’s public hearing on the proposed two-year state budget on Tuesday.

In the first hour, lawmakers heard repeated pleas to increase reimbursement rates for adult day care and senior centers and for home care services that help people with disabilities live independently.

The House approved a $13.5 billion budget last month, and lawmakers have until June 24 to agree on a compromise version with the Senate.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police looking for this man
Berlin Police name wrong suspect in mall parking lot incident
Courtesy: New Hampshire State Police
Police say driver dies after interstate wrong-way chase
COVID vaccine
Vermont leads the nation in vaccine administration
Stowe Fire Chief and former police officer Kyle Walker
Stowe fire chief won’t face any charges after investigation
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Pickup crashes into Burlington home

Latest News

Vermont is on the verge of providing health care to undocumented kids and pregnant women.-File...
Vt. lawmakers look at expanding health care to undocumented kids, pregnant women
Brattleboro Reformer newspaper-File photo
3 Vermont papers and a magazine sold to media company
care
Vt. lawmakers look at expanding health care to undocumented kids, pregnant women
Nursing homes in New York will have to provide a minimum level of staffing under a new bill...
New York to set minimum staffing levels for nursing homes