Three men arrested after BB gun shooting

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Three men have been arrested after one of them shot another in the face, Sunday night.

Shelburne Police say it happened after 8:15am, in the Harbor Place parking lot in Shelburne.

Police responded to a call of a man threatening another man with a crowbar and another weapon.

Once police arrived, they say the suspect in question had taken off and returned later with another man in a car.

Police identified Dustin Blake, 30 of Essex and Timothy Curavoo,28 as the two men in the car.

Curavoo entered one of the rooms where Dujan Williams,26 was staying and shot him in the face with a BB gun

Curavoo was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, reckless endangerment, and burglary, Blake was cited for disorderly conduct and Williams is charged disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.