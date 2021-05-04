Vermont state leaders to hold COVID-19 briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children as young as 12 years old as soon as next week.

And this news of younger eligibility is expected to be a topic at Tuesday’s pandemic press conference.

State leaders will be gathering at 11 a.m. to give an update on the state of the pandemic in Vermont.

We also expect to learn more about possible herd immunity as vaccinations ramp up. More than 62 percent of Vermonters have gotten at least one dose and more than 43 percent are fully vaccinated.

We also expect an update on cases and outbreaks.

