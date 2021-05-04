Advertisement

Vermont state leaders to hold COVID-19 briefing

Gov. Phil Scott
Gov. Phil Scott(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children as young as 12 years old as soon as next week.

And this news of younger eligibility is expected to be a topic at Tuesday’s pandemic press conference.

State leaders will be gathering at 11 a.m. to give an update on the state of the pandemic in Vermont.

We also expect to learn more about possible herd immunity as vaccinations ramp up. More than 62 percent of Vermonters have gotten at least one dose and more than 43 percent are fully vaccinated.

We also expect an update on cases and outbreaks.

You can watch that press conference live right here on Channel 3.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Goodrich
Manhunt underway in Washington County
Courtesy: New Hampshire State Police
Police say driver dies after interstate wrong-way chase
COVID vaccine
Vermont leads the nation in vaccine administration
Stowe Fire Chief and former police officer Kyle Walker
Stowe fire chief won’t face any charges after investigation
Courtesy: Bread and Butter Farm
Animals safe after Shelburne barn fire

Latest News

Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Colchester Police: One teen caught, another still wanted following shots fired
Police looking for this man
Berlin Police name wrong guy involved in mall parking lot incident
A man is still on the run following a weekend incident in the parking lot of the Berlin Mall,...
Berlin Police name wrong guy involved in mall parking lot incident
COVID cluster at Lake Placid boarding school has many isolating