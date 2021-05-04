Advertisement

Vermont Symphony Orchestra gets ready for in-person performances

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Symphony Orchestra has announced a return to in-person concerts this summer, starting July 1 with a series of free quartet and quintet performances across the state.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke to VSO Executive Director Elise Brunelle on the changes they’re making this year. Watch the video to see the full interview.

Click here for more information on the VSO’s performances.

