BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids VT is publishing a monthly multimedia storytelling series on role models and people who inspire kids in their communities. It’s called Vermont Visionaries.

Theresa Tomasi is one of those people. The 91-year-old Williston mom broke through many adoption barriers in the early 1960s, adopting as a single woman. She broke even more barriers in the following decades, adopting as an older parent.

In this Vermont Visionaries, KidsVT Columnist Cat Cutillo introduces you to Tomasi and finds out what motivated her to adopt 27 children. Watch the video to see.

