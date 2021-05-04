BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Yes! More wet weather ahead! It won’t be raining all the time, and we can hope to see some sunny breaks, but there will be showers and periods of heavier rain off and on for the rest of the week!

It’s been a mostly cloudy day today, with a few scattered rain showers, but a heavier, steadier batch of rain will arrive overnight tonight and continue into the morning on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will generally range from about a half an inch to an inch, and there could be a thunderstorm or two pop up especially the farther south you are.

Thursday a small area of high pressure will take hold, with a mix of sun and clouds. But that won’t last, Friday another disturbance will move in from the west, and that will bring more showers Friday and Saturday.

Mother Day on Sunday looks like it will remain dry. There is a small system to our north, and another one just to our south, but it looks like we’ll squeeze in a decent day between these two systems.

Monday will bring us more showers, with drier weather expected for the middle of next week.

The wet weather we are seeing now, will certainly help with the rainfall deficit we’ve been experiencing.

