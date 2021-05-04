BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We will still be stuck in the wet weather pattern that we have gotten ourselves into, but it certainly won’t be pouring rain all day, day after day. We are looking at on & off showers from time to time, a few heavier downpours here & there, but also some sunny breaks.

Today will feature just a few, scattered showers, mainly during the first half of the day, and they won’t amount to much. But a heavier, steadier batch of rain will come in overnight and last into the morning on Wednesday. That batch could bring 1/2″ to an inch of rain in some spots, and there could even be a rumble or two of thunder, especially the farther south you are. A few showers may linger into Wednesday afternoon, but then it will start to dry out as a small bubble of high pressure builds in.

Thursday will be one of those “in-between” days with partly sunny skies.

Then we’ll go right back at it again on Friday with more rain showers as a disturbance moves through from the west. There may be more of these showers again on Saturday.

We should be able to catch another break just in time for Mother’s Day. With a small system to our north, and another one just to our south, we should be able to squeeze in a partly sunny day on Sunday.

We’ll get right back into the wet weather again on Monday with a chance for showers.

This much-needed rain will continue to put a big dent in our moderate drought conditions. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.