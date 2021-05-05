Advertisement

10 arrested in monthslong NH drug trafficking investigation

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says 10 people have been arrested following a monthslong, multi-agency drug trafficking investigation in five counties.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of about 6 pounds of fentanyl and 11 firearms.

It covered the counties of Coos, Carroll, Belknap, Merrimack and Rockingham.

The men and women arrested on Monday and Tuesday lived in northern New Hampshire and Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Two people also were arrested on outstanding warrants.

It wasn’t immediately known if the group had lawyers. 

