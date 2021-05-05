Advertisement

Bill would make NH employers pay for any required COVID-19 test

COVID testing-File photo
COVID testing-File photo(Hawaii News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Employers who require COVID-19 tests for applicants or workers would be required to pay for them under a bill being considered by a House committee in New Hampshire.

The bill would prohibit employers from requiring that an employee or job applicant pay the cost of a COVID-19 test as a condition of employment.

Sen. Suzanne Prentiss, a Democrat from West Lebanon, said she and other sponsors of the legislation had heard from constituents who had been required to be tested before returning to work but did not have insurance or the means to pay.

No one spoke against the bill.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

