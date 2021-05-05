Bill would make NH employers pay for any required COVID-19 test

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Employers who require COVID-19 tests for applicants or workers would be required to pay for them under a bill being considered by a House committee in New Hampshire.

The bill would prohibit employers from requiring that an employee or job applicant pay the cost of a COVID-19 test as a condition of employment.

Sen. Suzanne Prentiss, a Democrat from West Lebanon, said she and other sponsors of the legislation had heard from constituents who had been required to be tested before returning to work but did not have insurance or the means to pay.

No one spoke against the bill.

