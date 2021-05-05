Advertisement

Burlington High School interim principal, Lauren McBride, selected as permanent principal

Lauren McBride
Lauren McBride(wcax)
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s School Board unanimously approved Superintendent Tom Flanagan’s recommendation for the current interim principal of Burlington High School to be promoted to a permanent position.

Lauren McBride took over as interim principal in January after interim principal Noel Green unexpectedly handed in his resignation.

McBride then threw her hat into the ring to be considered for the job. She was also nominated unanimously by the hiring committee for the role.

She will take over official principal duties on July 1.

