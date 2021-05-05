Burlington High School to be rebuilt, unanimous vote

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A decision is made on the future of Burlington High School, Tuesday night.

The School Board voted unanimously to pursue plans, to build a brand new school, instead of remediating the current one.

WCAX has been following this story since potentially cancer causing chemicals known as PCB’s were found in parts of the campus last year.

After months of continuing to find more and more PCB contamination inside the building the superintendent and school board have decided to abandon their re-envisioning project and instead, pursue a new building, in a new location.

“I am wholeheartedly in support of scrapping and figuring out an alternative site” says, Jean Waltz, member of the Burlington School Board.

School board members are speaking out regarding the need for a new school. This after it became clear the school couldn’t do enough remediation to get the PCB contamination safe enough levels.

The harmful chemicals were found in light fixtures, floor tiles, the concrete, and even the soil on the campus.

Now the work begins on identifying the site for the new building.

Superintendent Tom Flanagan says, “I believe strongly we have enough information now to make the decision to end the project and start aggressively moving with a site assessment to identify other site. But I feel really strongly there are viable sites for us to build.”

Until a new school is built, high school students will continue at Downtown BHS inside the old Macy’s building.

The 70 million dollar re-envisioning project is also scrapped and the the associated contracts will be severed.

Out of that $70 million dollars, the school has spent less than $4 million.

They can give back the $20 million they’ve borrowed so far and hold on to the authority to use the remaining $46 million once they have a better idea of what construction will look like.

Taxpayers will likely have to vote on a different bond in the future however board members agreed they would explore other options so the price tag will not lie solely on the back’s of Burlingtonian’s.

“Another big piece of our next steps will be working with our state delegation and our federal delegation to say what other sources of money could be out there to support the new high school as well as the cleanup efforts” says, Nathan Lavery, senior finance director.

