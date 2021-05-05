Consumers pay the price as car supplies run short

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Car sales are booming at the Automaster in Shelburne.

“People started getting vaccinated more and people started coming out, and all of a sudden we saw a lot of demand for vehicles,” said John DuBrul of the Automaster.

Some customers have been waiting months to pick up their new rides.

“I talked to them early January about it, so they put me in for an early commitment,” said Omar Saiyid of Jericho.

Others are noticing the demand.

“Yes, I think there is a shortage,” said Bill Dorris of Charlotte.

Last year, the Automaster’s lot was filled with five rows of cars. Today, it’s nearly empty with far fewer cars on the lot.

“I feel very fortunate that our lot is not full. I wish it was full at this time because there is still an awful lot of demand,” DuBrul said.

He points to a microchip shortage and the lasting impacts of the pandemic.

“Totally just another ripple from the pandemic,” he said. “If it wasn’t one thing it was another. Every industry has had supplier issues and the auto industry is really the same.”

This makes it a tough market for buyers who might not find what they are looking for and might not be able to negotiate a good deal.

“Cars are worth quite a bit more, especially if you need one. There is a lot of slim pickings at a lot of places,” DuBrul said.

Over at Preston’s Kia in Montpelier, Jordan Preston says their lot is short as well and they are buying people out of leases.

“It’s one of those things where we don’t care, we will take your car if you are struggling to make a payment if you want to buy a car or not, it doesn’t matter. We need to stock the inventory,” Preston said.

Some customers are taking advantage of that.

“Oh yeah, it worked real well,” said David McKenzie of Grand Isle.

But this dealership hopes new inventory gets here sooner rather than later.

“Hopefully this crisis is over soon so we can get some new cars in here,” Preston said.

