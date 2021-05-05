Crossing guard put on leave after altercation with student caught on camera

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A follow-up to a story we told you about a school crossing guard placed on leave after video showed him striking a student.

According to the video that surfaced online, the altercation happened at an intersection by the Stafford Middle School in Plattsburgh. It shows crossing guard Maurice Daniels hitting a student.

The video has generated hundreds of shares and comments online.

But it only shows a snippet of the altercation and we are still looking for answers about what led up to the incident.

The video posted on Facebook Tuesday night spread like wildfire. It shows Daniels yelling at a middle-schooler and then slapping the student on the head.

“It’s only one side of the story, only that one part was shown around to everybody,” said Justice Harris, a student at Stafford Middle School.

Harris said students were talking about the video on Wednesday in class.

It’s unclear what happened before the video and why Daniels struck the student. We were unable to reach Daniels for comment.

We also don’t have an explanation as to why there are other videos capturing the incident from different angles. Yet another video we discovered online shows the same student jumping around in the street, although it’s not clear if that video was taken the same day.

The school district, Police Department and mayor declined to answer questions while the incident is under investigation. And they wouldn’t confirm the age or grade of the student in the video.

“He likes to annoy him a lot, but I can’t choose a side,” Harris said. “I just feel that is wrong that only one side of this story is being shown.”

Daniels is on administrative leave, and Wednesday, an officer with the Plattsburgh Police Department stepped in.

Monday we showed you Daniels being praised by the community and gifted with $2,000 for his nearly 20 years of service as a crossing guard. He said it was the most rewarding job he’s had.

“I get more fulfillment doing this than anything I’ve ever done in my life,” Daniels said Monday.

Crossing guards in Plattsburgh are employed by the City Police Department. Police are working on an investigation into the incident now.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the investigation will take several days to collect statements and review evidence.

“I know it’s a hard job,” said Cassandra Harris, Justice’s mom.

She said she was the Stafford Middle School crossing guard before and knows what comes with it.

“The crossing guard here and the crossing guard down there have both been annoyed for a really long time,” Cassandra Harris said.

The mayor says once the investigation is over, the findings will be open to the public.

