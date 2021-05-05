Facial recognition technology approved at New York border crossings

FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new technology has been approved for several border crossings with Canada.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced on Tuesday the expansion of biometric facial comparison technology to all crossings at the northern New York ports of entry. This includes Alexandria Bay, Ogdensburg, Massena, Trout River, Fort Covington, Chateaugay and Churubusco.

We’re told this new technology will help secure and streamline travel while also allowing for a touchless identification process for travelers.

With the new technology, it uses facial recognition to automate the manual document checks that are already required for entering the U.S. So when a traveler arrives at one of the pedestrian lanes, all they have to do is pause for a photo.

Officials say the process only takes a few seconds and is more than 98 percent accurate.

However, travelers will be allowed to opt out of new biometric process.

