Hassan bill would help put people back to work in in-demand fields

Sen. Maggie Hassan-File photo
Sen. Maggie Hassan-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A bipartisan bill co-sponsored by New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan would help put people to work in in-demand fields.

The Gateway to Careers Act would give grant money to public two-year colleges, technical schools and other eligible providers, prioritizing institutions that serve people with barriers to post-secondary education or employment.

Hassan introduced the bill back in January, her first of the current Congress.

She says it’s a way to help people who are struggling to reenter the workforce.

“As we’re emerging from the pandemic, we have a real opportunity right now to connect people with programs where they can both learn and earn at the same time while receiving the needed training for really good-paying jobs,” said Hassan, D-New Hampshire.

The bill has support from senators on both sides of the aisle.

The nonpartisan Lugar Center and the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown rated Hassan as the seventh most bipartisan senator overall and the second most bipartisan Senate Democrat.

