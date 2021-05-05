Increased police presence expected at Lebanon airport Wednesday

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - There will be a law enforcement training exercise at the Lebanon Municipal Airport in West Lebanon Wednesday. Because of this, we’re told there will be an increased police presence.

The Lebanon Police Department will be participating with the United States Department of Homeland Security.

They will train until 3 p.m.

We’re told the airport will remain open.

