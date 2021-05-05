Man stabbed at Barre City landromat

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man was stabbed in the hand at a laundromat in Barre City.

It happened Tuesday at about 2 p.m. at the Soap Opera on South Main Street.

Investigators say Chris Elmer stabbed Adam Corrow in his hand. Corrow was taken to the hospital.

Barre City police say Elmer took off before they arrived. He was later arrested in Montpelier.

Police also arrested Alysha Wood, who was with Elmer. They say she had a felony amount of heroin and fentanyl.

Elmer is charged with aggravated assault. Wood faces drug and accessory charges.

Both are due in court Wednesday.

