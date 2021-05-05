Advertisement

More college-bound Vermonters appealing financial aid offers

By Christina Guessferd
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - More college-bound Vermonters than ever before are struggling to make ends meet due to COVID, and paying for school can feel like it’s beyond budget. One organization is helping some families close the gap.

“You really have to be an advocate for your child and pump them up to the school, and say, ‘Look, you’re going to be lucky to get this kid,’ which is the truth with Ben, but you really do have to sell your kid,” said Anne Ewins Larivee of Berkshire.

Ewins Larivee spoke to me on behalf of her son, Ben, a senior at Enosburg Falls High School. He’s been so busy working to save up for college, he couldn’t find time for an interview.

And just as money is on the mind now, it was a concern for all the Larivees when Ben said he had his heart set on attending Clarkson University this fall.

“Clarkson was the most expensive of all the schools we looked at, but they really worked with us the most,” Anne said.

In fact, the Larivees were forced to appeal their financial aid package with Clarkson three times. Finally, the cost fell in their budget.

“They came up with more money, and when they did come up with more money, that made the decision much easier,” Anne said.

The Larivees are just one Vermont family of about 120 so far this year who have requested a better deal to pay for their student’s degree, according to the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation.

Last year, VSAC says more than 1,200 families asked to appeal their financial aid offer compared to between 160 and 200 requests the year before.

“We absolutely saw need go through the roof,” said Marilyn Cargill, the vice president of financial aid services, marketing and research at VSAC.

Cargill says the reason so many families are forced to appeal their financial aid offers is that applications require income information from two years prior.

“Well, 2019 is way pre-pandemic,” she said.

Since then, families have lost jobs or changed in size, all key considerations in the financial aid process.

Cargill says nationally, first-generation college students are feeling most of the pressure as their parents statistically were most impacted by the pandemic, working in trade or service jobs.

“Appealing financial aid-- it’s fairly easy,” Cargill said. “It’s reaching out to your school and to VSAC, and if you’re applying to more than one school, you reach out to all of them, and letting them know what’s going on.”

Cargill says so far, colleges across the country have proved generous in coming to a compromise.

Students who successfully appealed Vermont state grants last year received, on average, an additional $2,000 in state grant aid.

