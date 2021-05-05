NY extends eviction, foreclosure protections through August

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Tenants and homeowners in New York can seek protection from evictions and foreclosures through August under a law that the state’s governor signed Tuesday.

New York is extending a state law that protects tenants from eviction if they submit signed paperwork stating they’ve faced hardship amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New York has yet to set up an application process for New Yorkers to apply for a $2.4 billion housing relief fund that lawmakers passed in the state budget last month.

Critics say New York’s law is making it “virtually impossible” for landlords to evict tenants.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)