Plattsburgh crossing guard on leave after video shows him hitting a student

PLATTSBURGH, NY (WCAX) - A crossing guard in Plattsburgh is on leave pending a police investigation, Tuesday.

60 year-old, Maurice Daniels, the Stafford Middle School crossing guard is shown in a video posted on Facebook hitting a student at an intersection.

It’s unclear when the incident happened but it is under investigation.

WCAX News featured Daniels, Monday when he was honored for his nearly two decades of service to the community.

The Plattsburgh School District released a statement saying they are aware of the video posted on Facebook, Crossing Guards are employees on the Plattsburgh Police Department and will bring it to their attention immediately.

WCAX News will continue to follow this story. Stay tuned for updates.

