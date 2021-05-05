Police investigating burglary at Mount Holly general store

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a burglary at the general store in Mount Holly.

Police say it happened around 6:00am Tuesday morning at the Belmont General Store on Belmont Road.

Police arrived to the scene and found evidence of forced entry from the glass front door and significant damage inside.

Police say an ATM, inside the store, was stolen and were able to catch a newer model Toyota Tacoma on video at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

