Advertisement

Police investigating burglary at Mount Holly general store

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a burglary at the general store in Mount Holly.

Police say it happened around 6:00am Tuesday morning at the Belmont General Store on Belmont Road.

Police arrived to the scene and found evidence of forced entry from the glass front door and significant damage inside.

Police say an ATM, inside the store, was stolen and were able to catch a newer model Toyota Tacoma on video at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for this man
Berlin Police name wrong suspect in mall parking lot incident
James Perry
Vermont dad accused of murdering daughter
Courtesy: New Hampshire State Police
Police say driver dies after interstate wrong-way chase
Gov. Phil Scott
More young Vermonters need shots; vaccine clinics taking walk-ins
COVID vaccine
Vermont leads the nation in vaccine administration

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Vermont is on the verge of providing health care to undocumented kids and pregnant women.-File...
Vt. lawmakers look at expanding health care to undocumented kids, pregnant women
Brattleboro Reformer newspaper-File photo
3 Vermont papers and a magazine sold to media company
care
Vt. lawmakers look at expanding health care to undocumented kids, pregnant women