Advertisement

Prosecutors seek ‘special master’ to review Giuliani material

By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Federal prosecutors have asked a federal judge to appoint a “special master” to oversee the review of materials seized from Rudy Giuliani during searches last week on his home and office.

A letter from prosecutors seeking the oversight was unsealed Tuesday.

In a letter dated last Thursday, prosecutors requested the kind of oversight that occurred after federal agents seized electronic devices from the home and office of attorney Michael Cohen. At the time, Cohen was the personal attorney for then-President Donald Trump.

Last Wednesday, FBI agents recovered multiple electronic devices during an early-morning search of Giuliani’s home and office.

Giuliani has not been charged with a crime.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for this man
Berlin Police name wrong suspect in mall parking lot incident
James Perry
Vermont dad accused of murdering daughter
Courtesy: New Hampshire State Police
Police say driver dies after interstate wrong-way chase
Gov. Phil Scott
More young Vermonters need shots; vaccine clinics taking walk-ins
COVID vaccine
Vermont leads the nation in vaccine administration

Latest News

Burlington School Board unanimously votes to rebuild Burlington High School
Tipping North Country collected $2,000 from community members near and far over two weeks to...
Plattsburgh crossing guard on leave after video shows him hitting a student
In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news...
Judge orders Justice Dept. to release Trump obstruction memo
Police investigating burglary at Mount Holly general store